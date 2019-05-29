NC beach town cracks down on risky swimming — and doesn’t care if tourists disagree

The swimmer rescued Tuesday off Pine Knoll Shores was so far out, he could hardly be seen, say town officials.

The coastal town of Pine Knoll Shores — which saw a drowning on Sunday — is going on the defensive against suggestions it is unnecessarily restricting swimming along its popular beaches.

Red flags warning of rip current dangers have become common on the town’s beaches, even on days when conditions are considered only moderate. Red flags mean only the most experienced swimmers and surfers should consider swimming.

“We have heard from more than a few people that our flag status has often exceeded actual conditions,” said a Tuesday post on the town’s Facebook page.

“We will never post flags at a condition less than what the NWS (National Weather Service) recommends,” the post continued. “But if our experienced Fire/EMS captains believe conditions in PKS warrant it, we will post a flag that reflects a more severe warning than what NWS has recommended for the entire coast of N.C.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

The warning was posted after yet another rescue was reported Tuesday at Hammer Park off Pine Knoll Shores.

The swimmer, who was not identified, told rescuers he was “floating in shallow water and it only took about 30 seconds for him to be carried out 200 to 300 yards away from the shore by a rip current,” according to town officials.

“The swimmer had a $20 boogie board with him while he was in the water,” officials said on Facebook. “The swimmer was able to float on the boogie board while he waited for rescue. The $20 boogie board unquestionably saved his life.”

Pine Knoll Shores officials say the rescue happened when risk conditions were considered moderate, proving to them “a relatively calm ocean may still pose a significant hazard.” All swimmers at Pine Knoll Shores are now being encouraged to take a flotation device with them into the water, according to a Facebook post.

On Sunday, 38-year-old teacher Ernest Earl Foster Jr. drowned at Pine Knoll Shores. Foster died amidst a surge in rescues that included three children, said Pine Knoll Shores on Facebook. The children, all siblings, were successfully rescued by bystanders, the town said.

Pine Knoll Shores was flying red flags at the time, to note the rip current risk was high, town officials said.

There have been at least seven deaths this year in waters off North Carolina. Five of deaths have been linked to swimmers caught in rip currents, according to a May 28 story in the News and Observer. Another was blamed on high surf, the newspaper reported.

On Memorial Day, 20 people were rescued from rip currents off Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach on Memorial Day, according to WTVD.