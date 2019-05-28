Coughing attack blamed after driver crashes into neighbor’s home, Calif. cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A California man’s coughing attack did a number on his neighbor’s house, according to police.

The man was backing out of his driveway when he reportedly suffered the coughing fit, which caused him to push down on the accelerator — sending his red Dodge SUV “flying” into a nearby home, Santa Rosa police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Police said that “thankfully” no one was hurt in the crash --except his neighbors’ house, that is.

Authorities shared photos of the wreck on Facebook, showing a front window of the home shattered with the car sticking halfway through it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vehicle’s rear tires appeared to be lodged a couple feet above ground level where the bottom of the window used to be. The front tires rested on the home’s succulent and rock landscaping, photos show.

“Sometimes even the best drivers have a bad day!” police said.

The Facebook post didn’t say when or where the crash occurred.

Many commenters found the cough explanation plausible enough.

“With as bad as allergies have been this season, it’s an understandable reason,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another lamented that it was unlucky an SUV did the damage.

“The one time you wish it was just a Prius,” he wrote.

Santa Rosa police did not immediately respond to McClatchy’s request for comment on Tuesday.