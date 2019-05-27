Head-on crash kills two 6-year-olds who weren’t wearing seat belts, SC cops say

Two children were killed in a Sunday night two-vehicle collision. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two children are dead and a woman was airlifted to a hospital after they were involved in a head-on collision Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The deadly wreck occurred around 10 p.m. on SC-183 in Pickens County, Lance Cpl. David Jones said on the Highway Patrol’s media hotline.

A 2014 KIA was heading south on the highway when it was hit head-on by the driver of a 2005 BMW heading in the opposite direction as she was attempting to pass a vehicle pulling a boat, Jones said.

The collision caused the the BMW to flip over on its top as it continued to skid down the highway, before running off the right side of the road and hitting a culvert, according to Jones. This second crash caused the BMW to overturn again and eject the driver and two 6-year-old passengers from the backseat, the Highway Patrol reported.

None of the occupants of the BMW was wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

Both 6-year-olds were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to Jones.

Information on the driver’s condition was unavailable.

Jones said the driver of the KIA was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the deadly wreck.

It’s unknown if the woman driving the BMW will face any criminal charges, but the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

By state law, all three occupants should have been wearing a seat belt.

“In South Carolina, the driver and every occupant of a motor vehicle being operated on a public street must wear a fastened safety belt,” Charleston Law reported. “The driver is responsible for requiring each occupant seventeen years of age or younger to wear a safety belt.”

