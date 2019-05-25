Aldi recalls flour for E. coli contamination in 11 states after 17 people sickened

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

The Aldi grocery store chain has recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at its northeastern U.S. locations due to a potential presence of E. coli.

The recall doesn’t affect Aldi’s 134 Florida stores.

According to Aldi’s news release issued on Thursday, the flour was sourced from an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo, New York and distributed to select Aldi stores in 11 states.

There were stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

The recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour is sold in a five pound. bag with the UPC code: 041498130404 and includes all “best if used by” dates.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 people have been sickened in eight states from eating food baked with the flour between Dec. 11, 2018 and April 18.

Three of the people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

If you have any of the Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour from an Aldi at home, the company advises you throw it out or return it to the local store for a refund.

Have more questions about the recall? Call ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central time.

The CDC offers tips about the safe consumption of flour and its E. coli risk and dangers of eating raw dough at https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html/.