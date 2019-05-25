Deputy fatally shoots reportedly suicidal man after chase

Officials continue to investigate the shooting of a south Mississippi man killed while fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison says the chase began Thursday when deputies received a call that a man was suicidal and armed.

Allison tells The Picayune Item that a deputy found 28-year-old Adam McCoy of Carriere (kah-REER') driving a car and chased him down several roads. The sheriff says McCoy hit another SUV at an intersection, which careened into a second SUV.

After the crash, officials say McCoy fired at the pursuing deputy. The officer shot back, hitting McCoy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Allison says the deputy and occupants of the other vehicles weren't injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the inquiry and gathering evidence.