Top Republicans call for Miss. lawmaker’s resignation after domestic violence arrest

Calls for state Rep. Douglas McLeod to resign from office grew stronger Wednesday, just days after his arrest in George County on a charge of domestic violence.

Lucien Smith, the chairman of the state Republican Party sent a statement that the group condemns McLeod’s actions “in the strongest possible terms.” The comments follow calls by at least one state lawmaker and the state speaker of the house for McLeod to resign.

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true,” Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn said. “These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”

Gov. Phil Bryant’s office also weighed in.

“Gov. Bryant believes that acts of abuse of any kind is reprehensible,” Bobby Morgan, director of public affairs for the governor, said on Bryant’s behalf. “He trusts local authorities to look into and thoroughly investigate this matter.”

McLeod has not commented since his arrest over the weekend despite repeated calls and emails from the Sun Herald.

Deputies arrested McLeod, 59, after responding Saturday night to a report of a domestic assault at McLeod’s George County home. The call for help came from someone inside the home.

According to the investigative report, McLeod was drunk, slurring and unable to walk when deputies first got to his home.

“Are you kidding me?” the lawmaker told deputies when they showed up at his home on Bexley Church Road in Lucedale.

McLeod is accused punching is wife in the face because he was angry it was taking her so long to undress for sex.

Another woman was at the home when McLeod’s wife ran up to her room, her face covered in blood. The woman shut the door and locked it with McLeod’s wife inside.

The other woman said McLeod banged on the door and threatened to kill her “(expletive) dog.”

McLeod was booked into the George County jail early Sunday morning and released on a $1,000 signature bond, meaning he didn’t have to put up any money to bail himself out of jail.

Elected in 2012, McLeod is unopposed in his bid for reelection.