Police: Mom told details of son’s death to fellow inmate

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Denver Police shows Elisha Pankey. Authorities say a mother charged in the death of her 7-year-old son told a fellow inmate that the boy died in July, months before his body was discovered encased in concrete inside a Denver storage unit. The information is contained in court records unsealed Tuesday, March 19, 2019, providing a first look at the investigation leading to 43-year-old Elisha Pankey's January arrest. Authorities have released few details about Caden McWilliams' death since his body was discovered in December. (Denver Police via AP,File) AP