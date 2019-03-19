How did Facebook mistake Trump’s social media director for a bot?

Facebook says it has apologized to Dan Scavino, White House social media director, for locking down parts of his account after mistaking him for a bot, CNN reports.

The problem occurred because Facebook’s algorithm puts a cap on the number of “identical, repetitive” posts on a single account in a brief period in an attempt to stop bots, or automated spam software, the network reported.

“These limits can have the unintended consequence of temporarily preventing real people like Dan Scavino from engaging in such activity, but lift in an hour or two, which is what happened in this case,” a Facebook spokesperson said, CNN reported.

But President Donald Trump had a different explanation — bias, according to his posts on Twitter.

“Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump posted Tuesday. “But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before! #MAGA.”

“I will be looking into this! #StopTheBias” Trump also posted on Twitter, in response to a tweet about Scavino’s travails.

Scavino had posted Monday on Facebook that he’d been blocked from commenting on the social media platform - even to reply to other comments on his own posts.

“AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me - on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me???” Scavino wrote.