Suspect arrested in murder of reputed mob boss

This photo made available by the Italian Police in 2008 shows Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali. "Franky Boy", the reputed boss of New York's Gambino crime family was shot to death Wednesday night in front of his home in Staten Island, New York, by a gunman who may have staged a car accident to lure him outside, dying a virtual unknown compared with his swaggering 1980s-era predecessor, John Gotti. ANSA via AP Italian Police