Judge who blocked deportation mid-flight set to review case

In this undated photo released by Amber Taylor, Wanrong Lin, left, and his wife, Hui Fang Dong, pose for a photo. Wanrong Lin, a Maryland resident whose deportation was blocked by a federal judge while he was on a flight in November to his native China is seeking a court order allowing him to remain in the U.S. with his family. U.S. District Judge George Hazel is scheduled to hear arguments Friday, March 15, 2019, from attorneys for Wanrong Lin and the federal government. (Amber Taylor via AP)