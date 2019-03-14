Travel ban to NC starts uproar as NY swim team competing in NCAA must stay in Virginia

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking a social media beating over a state travel ban that will force New York student athletes to stay in Virginia during the upcoming NCAA Division III Swimming Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“King Cuomo” -- as critics are calling him on Twitter -- is being accused of punishing his state’s student athletes in retaliation for N.C.’s repealed HB2 “bathroom bill,” which sought to keep transgender people out of the restroom of their sexual identity.

Cuomo told the New York Post that he left the ban in place because the N.C. law that replaced HB2 still allows “discriminatory practices” against the LGBT community. Cuomo issued an executive order for the travel ban in 2016, according to the New York Post.

But public outcry continues to grow over the burden on athletes, with New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan telling Fox News: “These kids have worked a lifetime to get to these championships. It’s inappropriate to make a political statement on the backs of these kids.”

The 13 swimmers will “have to travel more than an hour from a hotel in Virginia to the competition site” March 20-23, reported the Associated Press. (It’s about 50 miles from Greensboro to Danville, Virginia, just north of the state line.)

Critics of the ban noted irony in the idea that the athletes will be staying in Virginia at a time when multiple top state officials are weathering scandals ranging from wearing racist blackface to alleged sexual assaults on women.

It has also been pointed out that there is a touch of hypocrisy in objecting to the students sleeping in N.C., while allowing them to compete in an event hosted by a North Carolina city.

“So repeal of HB2 makes it okay for NC to host (the NBA) All-Star Game (and) ACC tourney, but swimmers still can’t stay here? WHAT?” asked Diana Rugg of North Carolina on Twitter.

“Cuomo you aren’t punishing North Carolina, you are punishing student-athletes who have done nothing wrong except chose to represent a SUNY (State of New York) college,” tweeted Coleman Stewart.

“Cuomo is disgraceful,” concluded a Tweet by Bull Mann.

So, if the swimmers tell Andy to pound salt and get rooms in North Carolina, what’s he going to do - send Troopers down to arrest them? Not let them back into New York? Maybe North Carolina would offer them sanctuary. — Bob (@BobReally45) March 12, 2019

Andy Cuomo believes it's more socially responsible to force SUNY athletes to stay in Virginia, where the governor and A.G. have worn black face and the lt governor is accused of two sexual assaults, than North Carolina, where they used to have a bathroom policy he doesn't like. — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) March 12, 2019

What tyranny is this?! Since when should student athletes ever need to grovel before a Governor and ask permission to do... https://t.co/wGWxrdJBYu — CayugaGOP (@CayugaGOP) March 12, 2019

Speaking of hate...why do you still hate North Carolina even after they changed? We need to start a no travel to New York campaign! — cat456 (@kidcat4562) March 13, 2019

Cuomo punishes student athletes in order to spite North Carolina with travel ban https://t.co/Ok8z0PcYXp — RobertsonFamilyValue (@RobFamilyValues) March 11, 2019

Cuomo has no right to stop the team from staying in North Carolina who does he think he is KING Cuomo should be sued and sent packing impeach him now he is a crook pic.twitter.com/ZirAvEw3e4 — Hazel (@Hazel61409121) March 12, 2019

Emperor Andrew Cuomo will not allow NYS college swimmers to stay in North Carolina while competing in the NCAA National swim meet. They MUST stay in motels outside NC even if the students agree to pay for the lodging. Lord Cuomo has spoken! — Checkout792 (@tdontt9500) March 12, 2019