NC teen is still unconscious three days after dunking accident in championship game

A North Carolina teen remained unconscious in a hospital Tuesday, three days after a “freak” basketball dunking accident saw him land on his head during a state championship game.

Southwest Guilford High senior Christian Martin was sedated in critical but stable condition Sunday, but showed improvement Monday, according to an update posted on Facebook by the school in High Point.

“He is no longer on a ventilator, but is still sedated,” said the school’s Facebook post. “Latest MRI shows no more bleeding on the brain.”

The injury occurred March 9 during the second quarter of the state 3A boys West Regional high school basketball final between Southwest Guilford and Concord Cox Mill at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Shuford Gymnasium, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

“Christian Martin glided to the basket for an apparent dunk. He leaped into the air and missed the dunk, then got a hand caught in the netting,” reported the Observer’s Steve Lyttle. “Martin...fell to the floor, landing on his head. He appeared to lose consciousness briefly.”

The 6-foot-3 teen left the court on a stretcher and “the two teams gathered in a circle at center court and prayed,” Lyttle wrote.

Southwest Guilford Coach Guy Shavers told Fox8 that it felt like Martin’s fall played out in slow motion and shocked the stadium into silence.

It’s believed the teen landed in the worst way, “on his head and neck,” Shavers told WXII.

“I’ve seen people fall but never quite to that point,” he was quoted telling WXII. “It was definitely a freak accident...The momentum carried him out and his legs went out and so he couldn’t hold onto the rim anymore and he just started to free fall.”

Shavers is hopeful Martin will start rehabilitation by the end of the week, but the healing process will likely be slow, he told the station.

A GoFundMe page, credited to the Southwest Guilford High School Athletic Booster Club, was launched Tuesday to raise $7,000 for medical costs.

“Christian has been hospitalized since and it is unknown when he will be discharged,” says the GoFundMe page. “While he is healing, his road to recovery will be long and require our financial support.”