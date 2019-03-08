Electrocution killed mom, 9-year-old girl in North Carolina motel, autopsy says

An autopsy released this week confirmed a mother and daughter were electrocuted in a motel room in Rocky Mount, NC,according to WITN.
Kendra Pittman, 30, was in the room at the Economy Inn Suites extended stay hotel with her daughter and son when her husband went to pay rent and ask to get the room’s air conditioner fixed, WITN reports.
The autopsy says a clerk reset the breaker when the man complained, according to WITN.
The AC unit started to smoke, so Kendra Pittman went to open up the door and fell unconscious, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram.
Her 9-year-old daughter was also shocked by the air conditioner and later died from her injuries, the newspaper reports.
When Pittman’s husband got back to the room, he heard his 10-year-old son on the other side of the door: “Don’t touch the door. Mommy was shocked,” the boy said, according to WRAL.
“The man kicked down the door and found his wife and daughter on the floor,” WRAL reported.
WTVD reported that Kendra Pittman and her daughter were both from Rocky Mount. The incident happened in August 2018, the station reported.
