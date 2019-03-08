Nickelback was up for debate on the House floor — it was split along party lines

A debate over Nickelback — yes, that Nickelback, the ’90s alternative band now mostly famous for being hated — somehow made its way onto the House floor Thursday.
During a debate over the way inmates are counted in the U.S. Census, Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin, injected the band into the conversation in response to a Republican proposal he said was just as unpopular as the band has become, CSPAN video shows.
“Only four [commenters] wanted to keep this provision,” Pocan said. “Everyone else wanted to change this, out of 77,000 [people]. That’s probably about the percent of people who think Nickelback is their favorite band in this country.
“Nickelback’s your favorite band?” he asks, after some stirring in the chamber.
It was Rep. Rodney Davis, the Illinois Republican, who just couldn’t let Pocan’s wry comment dangle there in the open, video shows.
“Why would you criticize one of the greatest bands of the ’90s?” Davis asks. Davis will no doubt remember, though, that Nickelback’s first commercial success came with the band’s debut single, 2001’s “This is How You Remind Me,” from the album “Silver Side Up.”
“Wow. Alright,” Pocan said in response to Davis. “One more reason why there’s a difference between Democrats and Republicans clearly found on the floor of Congress today.”
Members of Nickelback have been responding to the label placed on them as “the world’s most hated band” since at least 2014, according to the National Post, which also reported that the Canadian rockers “have been dismissed as sexist, lowbrow and panderingly bland.”
“I don’t think that all the haters and the critics know how many favors that they’ve done for us,” lead singer Chad Kroeger told the newspaper. “Because otherwise we would just be this just whatever band....Without that, we would just be Green Day.”
A few representatives shared in a chuckle before Pocan circled the discussion back around to the more salient points surrounding the proposed amendment to a piece of anti-corruption and government ethics bill.
Davis isn’t backing down from his stance, either. He took to Twitter after the exchange with a simple message: “Nickelback > #HR1.”
