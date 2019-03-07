This high-speed police chase ended in a little cleanup on aisle 30, Texas deputies say

This police chase suspect in San Antonio had a unique — if also misguided — idea for ditching the cops on his tail, deputies say.
Orlando Jose Perez-Ortiz is charged with two counts of evading arrest and another count of violating a protective order, according to jail records, after police say they found him in an H-E-B grocery store on San Antonio’s West Side, pretending to be a store employee.
Deputies say Perez-Ortiz, 28, violated the protective order when he visited his girlfriend at a home along Liberty Green at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, according to KEYE. The home is just 4 miles away from the H-E-B store where the chase would end.
When police arrived at the home, he backed out of the driveway, ran into a parked car and then took off, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by McClatchy.
Perez-Ortiz led police on a short chase, reaching speeds of almost 90 mph, according to KENS.
“Eventually, the suspect pulled into an H-E-B parking lot, drove in circles for a short time and then darted inside,” the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Perez-Ortiz “pretended to be an employee when he was apprehended,” a police report obtained by McClatchy says. The frozen foods section of the H-E-B, which is open 24 hours, was lined off with crime scene tape Thursday morning, according to KENS.
The station’s photo clipped off the top of an H-E-B store aisle marker marked “30.”
Bond was not listed for Perez-Ortiz, who is being held in the Bexar County Jail.
