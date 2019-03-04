Board to vote on Stoneman Douglas superintendent’s future

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie appears before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission in Sunrise, Fla. The mother of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim who is now on the county school board is pushing to have the Runcie fired, saying he “has a history of leadership failures.” Lori Alhadeff placed a measure on the Broward County school board agenda for Tuesday, March 5, 2019, calling for Runcie to be fired. Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. Alhadeff has the support of other families of the 14 students and three staff members killed. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo