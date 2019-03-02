AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Democrats 2020: Governors try to crack the senator scramble
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The opening months of the Democratic presidential primary have been dominated by senators who have staked their campaigns on personal narratives and sweeping liberal policies.
Now come the governors.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was the first state executive to enter the presidential field, launching his campaign Friday by declaring climate change the nation's most pressing task and his campaign's defining issue. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to join soon. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are considering bids, as well.
Most of them will use some variations of an argument that governors from Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have used to reach the Oval Office: We get things done, unlike those Capitol Hill peacocks. "If America wants to see a Washington that actually works, look west to Washington state," Inslee, a former congressman, said Friday in his Seattle announcement.
Yet governors face notable headwinds in the era of President Donald Trump.
___
North Korea's Kim leaves Vietnam after summit breakdown
DONG DANG, Vietnam (AP) — Smiling and holding up his clasped hands in a victorious pose, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday boarded his private train at the Vietnam-China border for a 60-plus-hour ride home, ending a trip to Vietnam that saw a summit breakdown with President Donald Trump.
He spent his last day in Hanoi laying large red-and-yellow wreaths at a war memorial and at the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh, surrounded by Vietnamese soldiers in crisp white uniforms and his own entourage of top North Korean officials. At the border, he got out of his armored limousine and clasped his hands, waving to a crowd of people cheering his departure.
Since Trump flew home to Washington, Kim has stepped assuredly into the spotlight, keen to show himself as a poised leader taking his rightful place on the international stage. He met Friday with President Nguyen Phu Trong, the country's top leader and Communist Party chief, grinning broadly as he was feted by top officials and escorted down a red carpet.
As Kim met with officials in Hanoi, the United States and North Korea have both been spinning their versions of what happened during one of the most high-profile diplomatic collapses in recent years.
But some experts believe that Kim, by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump at a summit that captivated many around the world, will have one sure win: He'll be able to portray himself to his people and supporters as the charismatic head of a nuclear-armed power, not an international pariah that starves its citizens so it can build nukes and missiles.
___
India, Pakistan resume shelling in Kashmir, killing 6
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Pakistani soldiers again targeted each other's posts and villages along their volatile frontier in disputed Kashmir, killing at least six civilians and wounding six others, officials said Saturday.
Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops. Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a fighter jet Wednesday and detaining its pilot, who was returned to India on Friday in a peace gesture.
Fighting resumed overnight into dawn Saturday, leaving two siblings and their mother dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The three died after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in the Poonch region near the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals, Indian police said. The children's father was critically wounded.
In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, government official Umar Azam said Indian troops with heavy weapons "indiscriminately targeted border villagers" along the Line of Control, killing a boy and wounding three other people. He said several homes were destroyed by Indian shelling.
Shelling and firing of small arms began again Saturday after a lull of a few hours. A Pakistani military statement said two civilians were killed and two others wounded in the fresh fighting. The Indian army said Pakistani troops attacked Indian posts at several places along the militarized line.
___
America's newest crew capsule rockets toward space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — America's newest capsule for astronauts rocketed Saturday toward the International Space Station on a high-stakes test flight by SpaceX.
The only passenger was a life-size test dummy, named Ripley after the lead character in the "Alien" movies. SpaceX needs to nail the debut of its crew Dragon capsule before putting people on board later this year.
This latest, flashiest Dragon is on a fast track to reach the space station Sunday morning, just 27 hours after liftoff.
It will spend five days docked to the orbiting outpost, before making a retro-style splashdown in the Atlantic next Friday — all vital training for the next space demo, possibly this summer, when two astronauts strap in.
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk said the launch was "super stressful" to watch, but he's hopeful the capsule will be ready to carry people later this year.
___
Sanders to launch 2020 campaign from Brooklyn hometown
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Brooklyn, the borough where he was born, to launch a presidential campaign that's expected to connect his working-class childhood to his populist political views that have reshaped the Democratic Party.
Sanders, a Vermont independent and the runner-up in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, will speak Saturday morning from Brooklyn College, which he attended for a time.
Sanders launched his 2016 campaign from Vermont, the bucolic state that he has represented in the Senate for nearly two decades. But this time around, seeking to showcase more of his personal story, Sanders will first stop in Brooklyn, where he grew up as the son of a Jewish immigrant and lived in a rent-controlled apartment.
Amid his calls for "Medicare-for-all," a $15-an-hour minimum wage and addressing climate change, Sanders is expected to discuss his working-class roots and how his family's financial struggles have shaped his populist political views. In those reflections is an implicit contrast to another New Yorker, President Donald Trump, a billionaire who hails from Queens. Sanders has been among the most vocal critics of Trump, calling him, a racist, a sexist and a xenophobe.
After Brooklyn, Sanders will travel to Selma, Alabama, where he will be among the politicians commemorating the anniversary of the 1965 clash known as "Bloody Sunday," when peaceful demonstrators were beaten back by Alabama state troopers as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. He'll hold his second campaign rally in Chicago, where he attended the University of Chicago and was involved in civil rights protests.
___
US-backed Syrian fighters advance on 2 fronts against IS
OUTSIDE BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Fighters with the U.S.-backed force battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria advanced on two fronts Saturday as the extremists used snipers and booby traps to slow the push on the last area they control, a spokesman for the group said.
Mustafa Bali of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces tweeted that "heavy clashes" were taking place in the area on the east bank of the Euphrates River.
Zana Amedi, an SDF commander, told The Associated Press that "an active ground force" is advancing into IS-held territories as the extremists resort to sniper fire and booby-traps.
Two helicopters for the U.S.-led coalition were seen circling the area of fighting around noon Saturday. A loud explosion later was heard from a distance and thick black smoke billowed into the sky, apparently a coalition airstrike.
The SDF on Friday evening resumed military operations to liberate the last piece of territory held by IS in the province of Deir el-Zour after evacuating thousands of civilians and hostages who had been besieged inside.
___
Canada allows extradition case against Huawei CFO to proceed
TORONTO (AP) — Canada said it will allow a U.S. extradition request for an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei to face charges over possible dealings with Iran to proceed.
The Department of Justice said Friday officials made the decision after a diligent review of the case against Meng Wangzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies. A department statement stressed that Canada was following its laws.
Meng's Dec. 1 arrest at the Vancouver airport set off a diplomatic furor and strained Canadian relations with China. Beijing has accused Washington of a politically motivated attempt to hurt a potential competitor to U.S. technology vendors.
Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, is accused of lying to banks about the company's dealings with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. She is free on bail in Vancouver and is due in court Wednesday, when a date for an extradition hearing will be set. The decision to proceed is a formality and allows a judge to hear arguments on whether to grant the U.S. request.
A decision to extradite ultimately must be approved by Canada's justice minister.
___
Eyeing 2020, White House steps up 'socialism' attack on Dems
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the White House gears up for the 2020 campaign, it's pressing the case that Democrats are rallying behind what it's calling the policies of "socialism."
Trying to portray Democrats as out of step with ordinary Americans, Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference that the choice in the next election is "between freedom and socialism, between personal responsibility and government dependence."
It was the latest step in a coordinated effort by President Donald Trump and his allies to drive up enthusiasm among the GOP base by sowing fears about the policies pushed by Democrats.
"The moment America becomes a socialist country is the moment America ceases to be America," Pence told the crowd of conservative activists.
Pence also took aim at "Medicare-for-all" and the Green New Deal, policy proposals prominent in the crowded Democratic contest for the presidential nomination.
___
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside a Cairo train station; President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and Michael Cohen is sworn in to testify before House oversight committee.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 23-Mar. 1, 2019.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
___
Bucks outlast Lakers 131-120 for 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Bledsoe began the day with a contract extension. He ended it leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their eighth consecutive victory and 10th in a row on the road.
Bledsoe scored 31 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points, and the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-120 on Friday night.
"We've got a talented young team, we're growing together," said Bledsoe, who reportedly received a $70 million, four-year extension. "We compete for something bigger than ourselves. I just wanted to be part of it."
The NBA's best team had its hands full for much of the fourth quarter, when the game was tied six times over the final seven minutes.
"We've been doing it all season. Team's going to run, we keep our composure and make our run," Bledsoe said.
