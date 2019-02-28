AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for their second-ever summit in Hanoi. The Vietnamese capital city rolled out the welcome mat for the leaders, creating a celebratory atmosphere for a meeting that ultimately ended without any new agreements.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indian army soldiers secured the site of a helicopter that crashed amid fighting with rival Pakistan.
In Australia, the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse arrived at a Melbourne courthouse for his sentencing hearing.
South Koreans marched through the streets with torches and a military flight team put on show as the country marked the anniversary of a 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com
Comments