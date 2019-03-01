Pastor died trying to help a woman. But NC church finds solace in his last sermon

A North Carolina church community is receiving comfort from the last message it heard from its pastor.
Vaughn Cherry, 74, on Sunday told his congregation at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, “If you don’t hear my voice anymore, know that I’ll be OK,” WECT reports.
Two days later, Cherry was killed when a car hit him in Columbus County, according to WWAY.
N.C. State Highway Patrol says Cherry on Tuesday ran into a woman’s car, which ended up in a ditch, the TV station reported. Cherry was walking across a road to check on her when a car hit him, according to WWAY.
The woman was taken to a hospital and had “minor injuries,” The News Reporter wrote. People in the car that hit Cherry weren’t hurt, according to the newspaper.
“The highway patrol said it was dark and the road wasn’t lit, so there’s no indication of any fault for the driver who hit and killed Cherry,” WWAY reports.
Cherry, a Whiteville resident, was pastor for 30 years at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, according to WECT. Deacon Larry Piggott told the station how the congregation felt about the message Cherry left.
“It’s like it was confirmation to us that if something went wrong, he would be in the hands of the Lord,” Piggott told the station.
