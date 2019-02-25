Trial of officer accused of killing black man set to begin

Defense attorney Scott Richardson and Nouman Raja, right, watch as prospective jurors for his trial enter the courtroom Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing stranded motorist Corey Jones on Oct. 18, 2015. He is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool Lannis Waters