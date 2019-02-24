173,000 pounds of frozen pork patties have no bones, but might have glass or plastic

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall pulls 173,376 pounds of Boston Market brand frozen pork rib meals off shelves not because each is high in fat (29g), but because they might be too high in glass or hard plastic.
According to the USDA recall notice, Ohio-based manufacturer Bellisio Foods “received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic” in the pork patty shaped as if it’s a hunk of ribs. Bellisio told the USDA on Friday, and the recall was announced Saturday.
The “Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes” went to retail stores around the country and a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona.
Four lots were recalled: No. 8341, best by 12/7/2019; No. 9004, best by 1/4/2020; 9024, best by 1/24/2020; and No. 9046, best by 2/15/2020. “EST. 18297” is on the end flap of the package.
If you have this in your freezer, either toss it or return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call Krista Cummings at Bellisio, 855-871-9977.
