AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Venezuela standoff turns deadly as troops block aid delivery
CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — A U.S.-backed drive to deliver foreign aid to Venezuela met strong resistance as troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro blocked the convoys at the border and fired tear gas on protesters in clashes that left two people dead and some 300 injured.
As night fell Saturday, opposition leader Juan Guaido refrained from asking supporters to continue risking their lives trying to break through the government's barricades at the Colombian and Brazilian borders. Instead, he said he would meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday in Bogota at an emergency meeting of mostly conservative Latin American governments to discuss Venezuela's crisis.
But he did make one last appeal to troops to let the aid in and urged the international community to keep "all options open" in the fight to oust Maduro given Saturday's violence.
"How many of you national guardsmen have a sick mother? How many have kids in school without food," he said, standing alongside a warehouse in the Colombian city of Cucuta where 600 tons of mostly U.S.-supplied boxes of food and medicine have been stockpiled. "You don't owe any obedience to a sadist...who celebrates the denial of humanitarian aid the country needs."
Earlier, Maduro, who considers the aid part of a coup plot and has refused to let it in, struck a defiant tone, breaking diplomatic relations with Colombia, accusing its "fascist" government of serving as a staging ground for a U.S.-led effort to oust him from power and possibly a military invasion.
___
R. Kelly met underage girl while on trial for child porn
CHICAGO (AP) — While on trial for child pornography in 2008, R. Kelly still found time to talk to fans, give autographs and to meet an underage girl he later invited to his home, according to prosecutors who depicted the R&B star as manipulative and sometimes violent.
Other accusers included a girl who met Kelly at her 16th birthday party and a hairdresser who expected to braid the singer's hair only to find that he wanted oral sex instead, court documents said.
The accounts emerged Saturday as Kelly made his first court appearance since being accused of sexually abusing four people in a case that could produce another #MeToo reckoning for a celebrity.
A judge gave Kelly a chance to go free while awaiting trial, setting bond at $1 million. That means the 52-year-old Grammy winner must post $100,000 to be released or remain behind bars until he is tried on the allegations that date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade.
The prosecution released four detailed documents — one for each accuser — outlining the basis for the charges.
___
Hanoi summit nightmare scenario: Bad deals and little change
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The nightmare scenario heading into the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un isn't so much "fire and fury" and millions dead. Rather, some experts fear the meeting could result in an ill-considered deal that allows North Korea to get everything it wants while giving up very little, even as the mercurial leaders trumpet a blockbuster nuclear success.
There's little argument that just sitting down together again in the same room this week in Hanoi is a positive sign for two men who seemed to be flirting with a second Korean War in 2017, and there is, as the White House trumpeted ahead of the summit, "a tremendous opportunity" here to address a monumental problem that's flummoxed generations of policymakers.
But with the stakes so high, a growing chorus of experts highlight a particular risk: That Trump, burned by criticism that the results of his June meeting with Kim in Singapore were vague at best and an outright failure at worst, will ignore his more cautious aides and try to strike a deal that's cobbled together on the fly with little preparatory work.
Why is this potentially dangerous? Because when it comes to North Korean nuclear diplomacy, all deals are not created equal.
A look at some of the anxieties that are swirling ahead of the Hanoi summit:
___
Pope vows to end cover-ups, fight sex abuse with God's wrath
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis closed out his extraordinary summit on preventing clergy sex abuse by vowing Sunday to confront abusers with "the wrath of God," end the cover-ups by their superiors and prioritize the victims of this "brazen, aggressive and destructive evil."
Francis delivered his remarks at the end of Mass before 190 Catholic bishops and religious superiors who were summoned to Rome after more abuse scandals sparked a credibility crisis in the Catholic hierarchy and in Francis' own leadership.
The Jesuit pope noted that the vast majority of sexual abuse happens in the family. And he offered a global review of the broader societal problem of sexual tourism and online pornography, in a bid to contextualize what he said was once a taboo subject.
But he said the sexual abuse of children becomes even more scandalous when it occurs in the Catholic Church, "for it is utterly incompatible with her moral authority and ethical credibility."
"We need to recognize with humility and courage that we stand face-to-face with the mystery of evil, which strikes most violently against the most vulnerable, for they are an image of Jesus," he said.
___
Iran's president faces calls to resign over economic crisis
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — As Iran marked the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution, a white-turbaned Shiite cleric at one commemoration targeted President Hassan Rouhani, a fellow clergyman, with this sign: "You who are the cause of inflation; we hope you won't last until spring."
Already lashed by criticism over his collapsing nuclear deal and renewed tensions with the U.S., the relatively moderate Rouhani faces anger from clerics, hard-line forces and an ever-growing disaffected public that now threatens his position.
Iranian presidents typically see their popularity erode during their second four-year terms, but analysts say Rouhani is particularly vulnerable because of the economic crisis assailing the country's rial currency, which has hurt ordinary Iranians and emboldened critics to openly call for his ouster.
Though such a move only has happened once in the Islamic Republic's four-decade history, the popular discontent heard on streets throughout Iran now could make it possible.
"I don't care who is in the presidential palace: a cleric, a general or anybody else," said Qassim Abhari, who sells hats and socks on the streets of Tehran. "We need someone who creates jobs and firmly pushes the brake pedal on rising prices."
___
EU Parliament election could upend politics across Europe
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was so stupefied after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attacked his migration policies that he publicly muttered "I cannot believe what I read." When Orban's party later targeted him in a virulent election poster campaign, Juncker was again dumbfounded, saying "You can't really act against lies."
Enemies from opposing camps? No, they belong to the same EPP Christian Democrat group, the dominant force in the European Parliament, and should in theory be close allies in May's European Union election.
Instead, this political fratricide is front and center in this massive exercise of democracy, which spans 27 nations and involves close to half a billion people. The May 23-26 European Parliament vote could prove to be a tipping point in post-war European politics.
Some traditional political powerhouses might start to crumble, allowing extremist, populist parties to gain more clout and throw a new wrench into the EU's political machinery.
"We've never seen something like this in EU elections," said European politics Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University about the abrasive election climate.
___
Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was in full deflection mode.
The Democrats had blamed Russia for the hacking and release of damaging material on his presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump wasn't buying it. But on July 27, 2016, midway through a news conference in Florida, Trump decided to entertain the thought for a moment.
"Russia, if you're listening," said Trump, looking directly into a television camera, "I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing" — messages Clinton was reported to have deleted from her private email server.
Actually, Russia was doing more than listening: It had been trying to help Republican Trump for months. That very day, hackers working with Russia's military intelligence tried to break into email accounts associated with Clinton's personal office.
It was just one small part of a sophisticated election interference operation carried out by the Kremlin — and meticulously chronicled by special counsel Robert Mueller.
___
Heavy rain, floods, even a tornado as storms smack the South
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A tornado smashed into a commercial district in the small Mississippi city of Columbus, shattering businesses as severe storms raked the South on a weekend of drenching rains and a rising flood threat.
The tornado that shattered businesses in the east Mississippi city on Saturday afternoon was confirmed on radar, said meteorologist Anna Wolverton with the National Weather Service in Jackson. She told The Associated Press that experts on Sunday would be headed Sunday to the city of about 23,000 people to gauge the tornado's intensity.
There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.
Lee Lawrence, who said he has been selling used cars for decades in Columbus, told The AP that four buildings on his car lot had been destroyed. He said trees toppled across vehicles and car windows had been blown out. And he said he had no idea about how badly his collection of antique cars fared. A 1923 Studebaker and a 1930 Chevrolet were among the cars parked amid wind-tossed building debris.
Lawrence said he was at home getting ready to take a bath when the storm struck.
___
Stars reflect on awards season at last show before Oscars
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Close says she's still a bit surprised the motion picture academy gave a nod to her performance in "The Wife." Actor Richard E. Grant says he's certain he's going to lose and will never get this close to Oscar again. And screenwriter Barry Jenkins just wants to savor making it to the end of the awards-circuit road and enjoy being in the presence of his peers.
"We've all reached the end," explained Jenkins on the arrivals line at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday, where his film "If Beale Street Could Talk" was named best feature. Jenkins' adapted screenplay is up for an Oscar Sunday.
The beachside show is a laid back precursor to the Academy Awards, offering one last chance to reflect on the Hollywood lengthy awards season.
"You know, I think we all kind of know more or less what the results are going to be and so you really legitimately start to celebrate your peers," Jenkins said. "And I think you know you look across the room to see all these people — some of whom I've admired my entire filmmaking life — to be in the same auditorium with them, to walk the same red carpet with them, and also to hear from them, what they think of my work and to let them know what I think of theirs. To me, that's what this season ultimately ends up becoming about."
Close's Academy Award-nominated performance in "The Wife," which also took home the Spirit, isn't so-called "Oscar bait" — something tailor-made to take home statuettes. Close said she's still a bit surprised The Academy took notice.
___
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers past Penguins 4-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux reigned again as Philadelphia's captain in the clutch.
Giroux's shield provided little relief from the heavy rain that turned the ice into such a puddled mess that it needed a squeegee more than a Zamboni. His visor fogged up and he was busy knocking raindrops off to get a clear view of the ice.
"It didn't look too good," Giroux said.
Certainly not on the scoreboard.
But with most of the 70,000 fans gone, and Pittsburgh's offense dried up, the Flyers' rain-delayed rally gave the franchise a win to remember.
