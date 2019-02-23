AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was in full deflection mode.
The Democrats had blamed Russia for the hacking and release of damaging material on his presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump wasn't buying it. But on July 27, 2016, midway through a news conference in Florida, Trump decided to entertain the thought for a moment.
"Russia, if you're listening," said Trump, looking directly into a television camera, "I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing" — messages Clinton was reported to have deleted from her private email server.
Actually, Russia was doing more than listening: It had been trying to help Republican Trump for months. That very day, hackers working with Russia's military intelligence tried to break into email accounts associated with Clinton's personal office.
It was just one small part of a sophisticated election interference operation carried out by the Kremlin — and meticulously chronicled by special counsel Robert Mueller.
___
Judge gives R. Kelly chance to go free while awaiting trial
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Saturday gave R. Kelly a chance to go free while the R&B star awaits trial on charges that he sexually abused four people, including three minors, in a case that seemed likely to produce another #MeToo reckoning for a celebrity.
Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set bond at $1 million, meaning that the 52-year-old Grammy winner must post $100,000 to be released or remain behind bars until he is tried on the allegations that date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade.
Kelly turned himself in late Friday and spent a night in jail before being taken to the courthouse. He stood with his hands behind his back and said to the judge, "How are you?"
His attorney, Steve Greenberg, said Kelly is not a flight risk and told the judge, "Contrary to the song, Mr. Kelly doesn't like to fly." One of Kelly's best-known hits is "I Believe I Can Fly."
The bond equals $250,000 for each of the four people Kelly is charged with abusing, the judge said.
___
Mueller: Manafort 'brazenly violated the law' for years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort committed crimes that cut to "the heart of the criminal justice system" and over the years deceived everyone from bookkeepers and banks to federal prosecutors and his own lawyers, according to a sentencing memo filed Saturday by special counsel Robert Mueller's office.
In the memo, submitted in one of two criminal cases Manafort faces, prosecutors do not yet take a position on how much prison time he should serve or whether to stack the punishment on top of a separate sentence he will soon receive in a Virginia prosecution. But they do depict Manafort as a longtime and unrepentant criminal who committed "bold" crimes, including under the spotlight of his role as campaign chairman and later while on bail, and who does not deserve any leniency.
"For over a decade, Manafort repeatedly and brazenly violated the law," prosecutors wrote. "His crimes continued up through the time he was first indicted in October 2017 and remarkably went unabated even after indictment."
Citing Manafort's lies to the FBI, several government agencies and his own lawyer, prosecutors said that "upon release from jail, Manafort presents a grave risk of recidivism."
The 25-page memo, filed in federal court in Washington, is likely the last major filing by prosecutors as Manafort heads into his sentencing hearings next month and as Mueller's investigation approaches a conclusion. Manafort, who has been jailed for months and turns 70 in April, will have a chance to file his own sentencing recommendation next week. He and his longtime business partner, Rick Gates, were the first two people indicted in the special counsel's investigation. Overall, Mueller has produced charges against 34 individuals, including six former Trump aides, and three companies.
___
Maduro's opponents brave tear gas in push to deliver aid
CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — Opponents of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro braved tear gas as they rescued boxes of emergency food and medicine from burning trucks during violent clashes on the Colombian border with security forces blocking the entry of U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid.
The panicked scene Saturday on the binational Santander bridge was the dramatic high point of a day that also saw two people killed in unrest near Brazil, at least 23 soldiers switch loyalties to opposition leader Juan Guaido, and Maduro break off diplomatic relations with Colombia amid an increasingly unpredictable and unruly fight for power in the oil-rich South American nation.
For weeks, the opposition has been amassing aid on three of Venezuela's borders with the aim of launching a "humanitarian avalanche" exactly one month after Guaido declared himself interim president at an outdoor rally in a direct challenge to Maduro's rule.
Even as the 35-year-old lawmaker has won the backing of more than 50 governments around the world, he's so far been unable to cause a major rift inside the military — the socialist leader's last-remaining plank of support in a country ravaged by hyperinflation and widespread shortages.
"Our call to the armed forces couldn't be clearer: put yourself on the right side of history," Guaido said in an appeal to troops as he pulled himself onto a truck and shook hands with its driver during a ceremonial send-off of the aid convoy from the Colombian city of Cucuta.
___
North Korea confirms leader Kim Jong Un on train to summit
DANDONG, China (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un was on a train Sunday to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, state media confirmed.
Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, who has been a key negotiator in talks with the U.S., and Kim Yo Jong, the leader's sister, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported.
Late Saturday, an Associated Press reporter saw a green and yellow train similar to one used in the past by Kim cross into the Chinese border city of Dandong via a bridge.
The Trump-Kim meeting is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.
Their first summit last June in Singapore ended without substantive agreements on the North's nuclear disarmament and triggered a months-long stalemate in negotiations as Washington and Pyongyang struggled with the sequencing of North Korea's nuclear disarmament and the removal of U.S.-led sanctions against the North.
___
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into a bay east of the city, according to a Texas sheriff.
Witnesses told emergency personnel that the twin-engine plane "went in nose first," leaving a debris field three-quarters of a mile long in Trinity Bay, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
"It's probably a crash that nobody would survive," he said, referring to the scene as "total devastation."
Witnesses said they heard the plane's engines surging and that the craft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive, Hawthorne said.
Aerial footage shows emergency personnel walking along a spit of marshland flecked by debris that extends into the water.
___
Sen. Feinstein debates children over climate change
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a group of San Francisco Bay Area students squared off over climate change in a sometimes tense exchange captured on video and widely shared on social media.
The 15-minute video of the impromptu Friday meeting captures the students and Feinstein debating the merits of the Green New Deal, an ambitious Democrat plan to shift the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.
The students passionately urged the California Democrat to support the legislation. But Feinstein, a 27-year veteran of the Senate, argued that the legislation had no chance of passing the Republican-controlled chamber.
"That resolution will not pass the Senate, and you can take that back to whoever sent you here and tell them," Feinstein responded after the students insisted the legislation was badly needed. "I've been in the Senate for over a quarter of a century and I know what can pass and I know what can't pass."
Republicans have mocked the Green New Deal as a progressive pipedream that would drive the economy off a cliff and lead to a huge tax increase, calling it evidence of the creep of socialism in the Democratic party.
___
Small plane crashes at airport, catches fire; 2 are killed
MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say two people died after a small plane crashed and caught fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport.
Police say the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. State police and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause.
An NTSB spokesman says an investigator will be on the site early Sunday to examine the aircraft and document the scene.
An FAA spokesman says the plane was a Cessna 172.
The airport is about 45 miles south of Boston.
___
Buffett encourages investors to bet on American economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the company he built through decades of acquisitions continues to perform well even though he hasn't found any major deals at attractive prices recently.
Buffett released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders on Saturday. He wrote that investors should continue betting on the American economy because Berkshire has prospered by doing so, but that they shouldn't forget about the rest of the world.
"There are also many other countries around the world that have bright futures. About that, we should rejoice: Americans will be both more prosperous and safer if all nations thrive," Buffett wrote. "At Berkshire, we hope to invest significant sums across borders."
Buffett's letter is always well-read in the business world because of his remarkable track record, his habit of dissecting the economy or other topics and his talent for explaining complicated subjects in plain language.
But in recent years he has simplified his letters and focused mostly on Berkshire's businesses. The sage advice and wit that used to make Buffett's letters must-read publications is now reserved mostly for the company's annual meeting and interviews.
___
Ole Miss players kneel in response to Confederacy rally
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Eight University of Mississippi men's basketball players kneeled during the national anthem Saturday in response to a Confederacy rally near the arena.
Minutes before the game against Georgia, both teams formed lines for the anthem. As soon as "The Star-Spangled Banner" began, six players from the Rebels took a knee and bowed. Toward the end of the anthem, two teammates joined them.
The Confederacy demonstration was led by out-of-state protesters a few hundred feet from the arena.
In the aftermath of violence at a similar rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, the Oxford community has been on alert.
Various student groups held counter-protests on campus Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, one began on the city square and ended at the Confederate monument in the heart of the Ole Miss campus.
