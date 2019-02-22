Ex-AP California capital reporter Steve Lawrence dead at 71

FILE - In this 1990 file photo, former Associated Press Reporter Steve Lawrence, right, questions former State Sen. Paul Carpenter, center, as he leaves the federal courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. Lawrence, a California government reporter who covered a major capital corruption scandal and governors ranging from Ronald Reagan to Arnold Schwarzenegger during a nearly four-decade career with The Associated Press, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. His wife, Jane, said he had been battling cancer and had been in the intensive care unit at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento for about three weeks. He was 71. Rich Pedroncell, File AP Photo