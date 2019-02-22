Patriots owner Robert Kraft among hundreds charged in South Florida sex traffic sting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a billionaire whose team has won six Super Bowls, was arrested for soliciting sex at a $79 an hour day spa in Jupiter, Fla., part of a sweeping South Florida sex trafficking sting that netted hundreds of johns over the past two weeks.
Kraft, 77, was charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution during two visits at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, according to the Jupiter Police Department. Police said they have video evidence of his visits.
Jupiter Police Chief Dan Kerr said Kraft was spotted at the spa about a month ago and that he arrived in a chauffer-driven vehicle. The two week sweep netted hundreds of arrests throughout Martin and Palm Beach counties.
Immediately after the charge against Kraft was announced, the Patriots owner’s spokesman released a statement saying, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
Jupiter police had been under fire the past several days as rumors with Kraft’s name surfaced. Though other jurisdictions involved in the sting, like Martin County, had released the names of those arrested, Jupiter withheld the names until a Friday morning press conference.
Police Chief Daniel Kerr said other jurisdictions had been investigating the sex traffick scheme longer.
“Our state attorney had to go over this evidence with us this week,” Kerr said. “That’s the reason why it has taken us a little bit longer.”
