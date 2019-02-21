Harry Potter coaster has an opening date. Universal gives a mere hint at what it does

Orlando is a long way from Hogwarts. But Harry Potter fans may feel like they’ve stepped into the wizarding world author J.K. Rowling created.
On Thursday, Universal announced that its new coaster has a name — “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure” — and has set an opening date to book passage on the Harry Potter-themed amusement ride at the Florida park: June 13.
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the Islands of Adventure Park at Universal Orlando Resort. The new roller coaster replaces the Dragon Challenge ride.
The dueling Dragon Challenge coasters were closed in September 2017 and demolished. Universal’s new replacement ride is designed as a family-friendly adventure compared to the more challenging Dragon Challenge. That one had a minimum height requirement of 54 inches and turned riders upside down five times.
Universal Orlando Resort was a bit vague as to how Hagrid will delight park goers. But the popular Florida destination hinted that the “thrilling roller coaster ride” will plunge “into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.”
We’ve read the books and seen the movies and heard cool things about the current Broadway musical, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” so we’d bet its going to be colorful and imaginative.
An insider at Orlando Weekly leaked some of the details of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures design when Universal would not.
Among them: It appears there will be 14 major ride scenes and more “like an outside dark ride” than a typical roller coaster. A replica of Fluffy, the three-headed guard dog from Hogwarts, also figures in the experience here somewhere, the insider reported.
