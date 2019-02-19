Teen rescued when her accused abuser gets stuck in snow and calls 911, Oregon cops say

An Oregon man called 911 late Friday night after his rental vehicle became stuck in snow in the Clatsop State Forest, but it turned out to be anything but a routine call, KGW reported.

Christopher Knox, 37, initially told deputies who came to help free his vehicle that a 13-year-old girl with him was his daughter, The Oregonian reported.

But an investigation revealed the Seattle-area girl had left home with Knox without the knowledge or permission of her parents, KOIN reported.

Clatsop County sheriff’s deputies arrested the Hillsboro man on suspicion of attempted rape and custodial interference, The Chinook Observer reported.

The sheriff’s office says Knox sexually abused the girl earlier Friday at a state park or rest stop somewhere between Tacoma and Astoria, according to the publication.

Deputies took the 13-year-old girl to a hospital and returned her to her parents, KIRO reported.

Sheriff’s officials say Knox struck up an online friendship with the girl’s mother and had become acquainted with the 13-year-old before picking her up Friday, The Oregonian reported.

Deputies asked on Facebook that anyone who may have seen Knox or the girl, who may have been wrapped in a blanket, or Knox’s black 2018 Dodge Journey rental vehicle with California license plates, contact detective Ryan Humphrey at the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office at 503-338-3633 or by email at rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.