Authorities remove cougar from tree outside California home

This Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a mountain lion in a tree outside a private residence in the City of Hesperia, Calif. San Bernardino County Fire officials say the mountain lion was perched about 50 feet up the tree. State wildlife personnel tranquilized the animal, and firefighters lowered it to the ground using a rescue harness. (State Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Rick Fischer via AP) Rick Fischer AP