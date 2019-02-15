Attorney: Process behind census question ‘rotten’

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, at podium, announces at a news conference in Los Angeles that the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as four other cities have joined a lawsuit the state previously filed challenging the Trump administration's plan to ask people if they are U.S. citizens during the 2020 census. A U.S. judge in San Francisco will hear closing arguments Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in a trial over the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census for the first time in 70 years. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo