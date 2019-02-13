Bruised, duct-taped teen fell from car trunk with warning about kidnapper, FL cops say

After a duct-taped and bruised Florida teen fell out of a car trunk on Monday night, the 18-year-old had a warning, police say.
The teen said he had been kidnapped, police say, and the person responsible “was trying to kill him,” according to WESH2.
Police say two people saw the teen fall out of the car trunk in a Walgreen’s parking lot late Monday evening, according to WKMG.
Those two witnesses were driving behind the car that was carrying the victim, police say, and trailed it into the parking lot after seeing the vehicle had a wide-open trunk, WESH2 reported.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
That’s when police say those witnesses saw the teen — covered in bruises and duct tape — plop onto parking lot surface, WESH2 reported.
“He’s got tape around his throat,” a witness remarked while calling 911, according to WKMG.
Those two Good Samaritans helped free the victim from his duct tape, police say, and the car he had fallen from zoomed away, WKMG reported.
After warning the pair about a man named “Raeqwon,” the teen ran into a Wawa parking lot, where police found him, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. The victim said the ordeal started at a Golden Corral, where he was taken against his will, police say.
The teen said he owed money to a man named “Raeqwon,” police say, but he didn’t give any more details, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. While the victim received treatment at Halifax Health Medical Center, police say, hospital workers discovered cocaine stuffed in his underwear.
That led police to conclude in their report that “this incident is suspected to be narcotic related,” according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.
So far, police say they haven’t found any surveillance footage that captures the car driven by the alleged kidnapper, WKMG reported.
Comments