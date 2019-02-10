Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Milwaukee officer

Milwaukee Police cars are stationed in a neighborhood where Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner was killed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Police are collecting evidence at a Milwaukee home where the police officer was fatally shot while serving a warrant. Investigators say 35-year-old Officer Rittner was killed Wednesday as members of Milwaukee's Tactical Enforcement Unit served the warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Rick Wood