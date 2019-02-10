El Paso wall doesn’t mean walls are the answer, locals say

In this Feb. 5, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. In his State of the Union, President Donald Trump said a "powerful barrier" had cut crime rates and turned El Paso, Texas, from one of the nation's most dangerous cities to one of its safest. But many in El Paso, site of Trump's rally Monday night, say the city was safe for decades and embodies a cross-border spirit that transcends walls rather than prove they work. Andrew Harnik AP Photo