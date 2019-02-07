AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Bezos says Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said Thursday he was the target of "extortion and blackmail" by the publisher of the National Enquirer, which he said threatened to publish revealing personal photos of him unless he stopped investigating its acquisition of other private images and messages and unless he declared its coverage wasn't politically motivated.
Bezos, who is also owner of The Washington Post, detailed his interactions with American Media Inc. in an extraordinary blog post Thursday on the Medium.com website.
After the tabloid published a story about his extramarital affair last month, Bezos ordered a team of private investigators to get to the bottom of how the Enquirer obtained risque texts between the executive and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Since then, there's been a public relations battle.
Bezos' investigators have suggested the Enquirer's coverage of his affair was politically motivated. Bezos has been the target of criticism from President Donald Trump over the Post's critical coverage of the White House, and AMI has admitted that it engaged in what's known as "catch-and-kill" practices to help Trump become president.
That admission was part of a deal between AMI and federal prosecutors, who agreed to not pursue charges against the company for secretly assisting Trump's campaign by paying $150,000 to a Playboy model for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with the then-candidate. The company then intentionally suppressed the story until after the 2016 election.
___
Crisis firm and tunnels: how Virginia Gov. survives scandal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — He promised to start an honest conversation about race and how to heal the lingering wounds of Virginia's painful past. Then he disappeared.
For the past week, Gov. Ralph Northam has defied widespread calls for his resignation after a racist yearbook picture and a bungled response upended his career. The 59-year-old Democrat has hired a crisis communications firm, used underground tunnels at the Capitol to stay out of sight and unveiled no strategy for how he might govern effectively over the next three years.
His best hope of survival in the short term might be the eruption of two other controversies that have since hit the two men next in line to succeed him, both Democrats. The party might be loath to oust the three for fear of handing the governor's office over to the Republican legislative leader who is next in line.
But Northam's long-term plans are still a mystery. The uncertainty has led opponents to pile on, left his staff rudderless and prompted supporters to urge him to act quickly.
"I'm not privy to any plans, but I suspect he will step up and lead," said Republican Sen. Richard Stuart, a close friend who talks to the governor daily. Asked when that might be, Stuart said: "Soon, I hope."
___
Facility where incapacitated woman gave birth to shut down
PHOENIX (AP) — A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth announced Thursday that it would shut down operations.
Officials with Hacienda HealthCare said its board of directors determined it's not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix. It serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.
Hacienda officials said they were working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other centers. Its skilled nursing facility will stay open.
"We will continue to work with these agencies in the weeks and months ahead to ensure an appropriate and safe transition moving forward," the provider said in a statement. "The care of our patients remains our top priority and we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition for them and their families."
State regulators, meanwhile, called the decision "disturbing news" and not in the best interest of patients.
___
Democrats and GOP square off over Trump's tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Democrats now controlling the House and holding the legal key to seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns, Republican lawmakers are invoking privacy in defending Trump's flank.
At an oversight hearing Thursday, lawmakers examined proposals to compel presidents and presidential candidates to make years of their tax returns public. And they discussed the authority under current law for the head of the House Ways and Means Committee — now Democratic Rep. Richard Neal — to make a written request for any tax returns to the Treasury secretary.
The law says the Treasury chief "shall furnish" the requested information to members of the committee for them to examine behind closed doors.
Republicans accused the Democrats of using powers in the tax law to mount a political witch hunt for Trump's tax returns.
"In reality, this is all about weaponizing our tax laws to attack a political foe," Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana said at the hearing by the Ways and Means oversight subcommittee.
___
Parkland attack fueled big shift in America's gun politics
Last year's shooting at a Florida high school sparked a movement among a younger generation angered by gun violence and set the stage for a significant shift in America's gun politics.
Thousands of student protesters took to the streets and inspired hashtags such as #NeverAgain and #Enough. They also mobilized to register a new generation of voters.
Candidates were emboldened too. Many of them confronted the issue in the midterm elections and were rewarded with victory over incumbents supported by the National Rifle Association. That helped Democrats take back control of the House.
As the one-year anniversary of the shooting approaches, the legacy of the massacre remains an ever-present force in the nation's politics and gun laws.
"What we've seen here is a tectonic shift in our politics on the guns issue," said Peter Ambler, executive director of Giffords, the gun violence prevention group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. These people "didn't get elected despite their advocacy for safer gun laws. They got elected because of their advocacy for safer gun laws. They made that a core part of their message to the American people."
___
Former NY Times editor acknowledges sourcing errors in book
NEW YORK (AP) — The former executive editor of The New York Times acknowledged Thursday that her new book, "Merchants of Truth," contains some sourcing errors and said she would correct them.
In an email Thursday to The Associated Press, Jill Abramson wrote that some page numbers in sourcing notes needed to be fixed and some sources "should have been cited as quotations in the text."
"The notes don't match up with the right pages in a few cases, and this was unintentional and will be promptly corrected. The language is too close in some cases and should have been cited as quotations in the text. This, too, will be fixed," she wrote.
A Twitter thread posted Wednesday by Vice correspondent Michael C. Moynihan listed several examples of passages in Abramson's book that closely resembled the work of other publications, including Time Out and The New Yorker.
"I wouldn't want even a misplaced comma so I will promptly fix these footnotes and quotations as I have corrected other material that Vice contested," Abramson wrote, noting that Vice had previously pointed out factual mistakes.
___
From Gucci to Prada, fashion fails evoke racist imagery
MILAN (AP) — Luxury fashion is all about breaking codes, creating a new, irresistible message that captivates consumers. But some of the globe's top brands have raised eyebrows with designs that have racist connotations.
The latest instance of that was Italian fashion designer Gucci, which produced a black wool balaclava sweater with an oversized collar that pulls over the chin and nose. It includes a slit where the mouth is, ringed with what look like giant red lips. Its similarity to blackface prompted an instant backlash from the public and forced the company to apologize publicly late Wednesday.
And it's not just the fashion labels. Adidas on Thursday apologized and announced it was removing a running shoe from its collection celebrating Black History Month. It did so after critics slammed the company on social media for including the all-white shoe in a collection Adidas said was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.
Gucci also withdrew its offending garment from sale on websites and stores, and said the incident would be "a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."
But the question persists: How can fashion houses that thrive on detail miss such critical social cues?
___
Frank Robinson, baseball's fearsome trailblazer, dies at 83
Crowding the plate, fearsome and fearless, Frank Robinson hammered his way into the Hall of Fame.
His legacy, however, was cemented that day in 1975 when he simply stood in the dugout at old Cleveland Stadium — the first black manager in Major League Baseball.
Robinson, the only player to earn the MVP award in both leagues and a Triple Crown winner, died Thursday at 83. He had been in failing health and in hospice care at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. MLB said he was with family and friends at the time.
"Frank Robinson's resume in our game is without parallel, a trailblazer in every sense, whose impact spanned generations," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
Robinson hit 586 home runs — he was fourth on the career list behind only Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays when he retired and now ranks 10th. An MVP with Cincinnati and Baltimore, he led the Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.
___
Whitaker confirmed to appear before panel as scheduled
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday as scheduled, the panel's Democratic chairman said.
Whitaker's appearance had been thrown into uncertainty after House Democrats threatened to subpoena his testimony about the special counsel's Russia investigation.
Whitaker's testimony has been highly anticipated by Democrats eager to press him on his interactions with President Donald Trump and his oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
The panel, led by Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, approved a tentative subpoena to ensure that Whitaker appears Friday and answers questions. Whitaker responded by saying he won't appear unless the committee dropped its subpoena threat, which he derided as an act of "political theater."
On Thursday evening, Nadler said no subpoena would be issued if Whitaker appeared before the committee Friday prepared to answer questions. Later, Nadler tweeted that Whitaker had agreed to show up.
___
North Korea pushing flag at center of new loyalty campaign
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea is stepping up a new loyalty campaign as leader Kim Jong Un prepares for his second summit with President Donald Trump.
The campaign began last month with the introduction of a song in praise of the nation's flag.
A video now being aired on state-run television to promote the song — called "Our National Flag" — shows repeated images of the flag being raised at international sports competitions and being formed by a sea of people holding up colored lengths of cloth at a parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square. Other images show recent improvements in the economy and standard of living, a reflection of a current government policy shift that focuses on development and prosperity.
The video is a departure from the tone of the propaganda that dominated just two years ago, when tensions with Washington were escalating and the focus was on North Korea's successful missile tests.
In the summer of 2017, the country's most popular musical group, the all-female Moranbong Band, released "The Song of the Hwasong Rocket" to commemorate the successful launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile. They also performed at concerts with big-screen images of the ICBM behind them.
