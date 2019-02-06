National

Coroner names 4 killed in house in California plane crash

The Associated Press

February 06, 2019 06:00 PM

A National Transportation Safety Board worker takes a photo of an engine that came to rest against a house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019. The debris field from a small plane crash a day earlier covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died.
A National Transportation Safety Board worker takes a photo of an engine that came to rest against a house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019. The debris field from a small plane crash a day earlier covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died. The Orange County Register via AP Paul Bersebach
A National Transportation Safety Board worker takes a photo of an engine that came to rest against a house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019. The debris field from a small plane crash a day earlier covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died. The Orange County Register via AP Paul Bersebach
YORBA LINDA, Calif.

Authorities have identified four people, including an 85-year-old man, who were killed on the ground when a small plane broke apart in the air and crashed into a Southern California neighborhood.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday the four people were in a house that caught fire when parts of the plane rained down onto suburban Yorba Linda.

Coroner's officials identified them as 85-year-old Roy Lee Anderson, 68-year-old Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson, 48-year-old Stacie Norene Leber and 58-year-old Donald Paul Elliott.

Property records show the Andersons lived at the house that burned.

The department released a joint statement from the victims' family members thanking first-responders and asking for privacy.

The pilot killed Sunday was previously identified as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

  Comments  