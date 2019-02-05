Bedbugs crawling on lawyer force entire courthouse to evacuate, Okla. sheriff says

Bedbugs were crawling on a lawyer as he was working in an Oklahoma courtroom on Monday, the Tulsa World reported.
“A courthouse user noticed them and said she could visibly see something crawling on his neck, which was later found to be bedbugs,” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said, according to NewsOn6.
Then, while he was in the third-floor courtroom, the attorney took his coat and placed it on top of some paperwork, the sheriff said, according to the Tulsa World.
“When his coat was moved, bedbugs fell out of it,” Walton said, according to the newspaper. That was at about 10:30 a.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
“I was told the individual that had them also shook his jacket over the prosecutors files,” Walton said, according to KJRH.
After the bugs were noticed, emergency management decided to shut down the courthouse, NewsOn6 reported.
“The Rogers County Courthouse has a confirmed case of bedbugs,” the public notice posted to Facebook said. The courthouse said it would close at noon as a “precautionary measure.”
“We’ve evacuated for fire alarms and bomb threats but never to my knowledge for bed bugs,” Sgt. Mike Clarke said, according to NewsOn6. “This is my first experience I’ve had with them.”
Exterminators sprayed the building for bugs Monday night, KMTV reported, and it reopened Tuesday morning.
Last year, bedbugs were found in a South Carolina Justice Center four different times in less than a month, the Herald reported.
In 2017, bedbugs were found in Wichita’s City Hall, The Wichita Eagle reported. The bugs were found on the floor that houses police offices.
Comments