Barbie Dream Campers have a problem. Now they’re getting recalled

Kids can drive and ride in the Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper. But like a horror movie kiddie car, it doesn’t necessarily turn off when it’s supposed to do so. That’s why 44,000 were recalled Tuesday.
The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notice: “The children’s ride-on Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard.”
This has happened 17 times to Fisher-Price’s knowledge. The company says there have been no injuries.
The recalled cars have model No. FRC29, which is on a label under the hood. They have a gray foot pedal. The cars were sold at Walmart and on Walmart.com for $400 from last July through January.
Fisher-Price want parents to get the kids out of the car and contact the company for a free repair. Parents can call Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday. The recall notice also suggests going through Mattel/Fisher-Price’s Customer Service website, which includes a recall notice in French.
