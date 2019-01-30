National

UCF student with illegally modified AR-15 on campus tells cops ‘I don’t like laws’

By David J. Neal

January 30, 2019 08:20 AM

Max Chambers
A 19-year-old University of Central Florida student was arrested at his dorm after campus cops say they found an AR-15 illegally modified into a fully automatic rifle in his car.

According to Monday’s arrest affidavit, Max Chambers of Sarasota “admitted to knowing the manufacturing and possession of the (Drop-In Auto Sear) was illegal, but he said he does not like laws.”

Chambers is accused of possession of a short-barreled gun, rifle or machine gun and possession of a bump fire stock. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, he’s still in Orange County Jail on $5,150 bond.

A Drop-in Auto Sear (DIAS) is, according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, “ a combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting a weapon to shoot automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger. Consequently, the auto sear is a machine gun as defined by 26 U.S.C. 5845(b).”

The affidavit said Chambers, who lives in UCF Tower 3, gave the UCF Police Department officer the verbal OK to search his car. After the officer found the AR-15 and that the semi-automatic was now a fully automatic weapon, the affidavit claims, “the defendant admitted to altering the AR-15 by installing a “Full Auto Kit” he purchased online.”

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement Certified Firearm Instructor tested the rifle, according to the affidavit. With one trigger pull, it fired all six .223 caliber rounds in one magazine. With a 22-round magazine, it fired 19 rounds with one pull and three rounds with a second pull.

The affidavit says Chambers told the officer he made and owned three DIAS in December and tested one with his AR-15 this month.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

