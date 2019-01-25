Video: What does this New Orleans Saints songwriter think of that blown call? ‘Bull****’

There aren’t enough words to describe just how angry New Orleans Saints fans are over the non-call during Sunday’s NFC Championship game that they blame for costing them a trip to the Super Bowl.
When even Mr. Nice Guy, New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr., joins the homegrown Super Bowl boycott, you know people are ticked off.
Well, New Orleans songwriter and Saints fan Al d’Aquin Jr. found a word that succinctly sums up that frustration: “Bull****.”
It’s the name of the now-viral song he posted on his Facebook page Tuesday that’s been viewed more than 570,000 times as of Friday, and shared nearly 26,000 times.
“The title and chorus of the song, which echo what many fans screamed as they watched (the) missed call in the big game, should not be repeated in mixed company,” warns New Orleans TV station WGNO. “The lyrics, however, describe the situation perfectly.”
(A brief recap of the controversy, from NFL.com: A non-call on LA Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman “changed the complexion” of the game, the website writes. “Senior VP of Officiating Al Riveron admitted to Saints coach Sean Payton after the 26-23 overtime loss that officials on the field missed the call.”)
New Orleans Times-Picayune entertainment writer Doug MacCash refers to it as “THE GAME THAT MUST NOT BE MENTIONED.”
But he does mention that d’Aquin’s “catchy folk-rock song ... captures the frustration of the Who Dat nation.”
“I’m still infuriated,” d’Aquin told MacCash. “I’ve never been a conspiracy theory kind of guy, but you almost feel they (the NFL) wanted it done this way.”
He said he’s been invited to play at a local establishment on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Between now and then, he plans to re-record his NFL cattle effluence anthem minus the unprintable words,” MacCash writes.
