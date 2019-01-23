Uber driver shares video of a man trying to grab steering wheel on California highway

As a passenger in his car tried to take control of the steering wheel Saturday night, Uber driver Albert Castro said he had one thought going through his head.
It was of his wife and eight children, Castro told Fox40.
“I got even more angry at the other guy,” he told Fox40. “Because taking away that from me is ... you know, she’s my everything.”
Castro said he was driving down Highway 99 in Sacramento, California, with a passenger who first appeared “just like a normal ride, drunk guy on a weekend night,” according to ABC10. Police identified the passenger as 32-year-old Tswj Vang, the TV station reported.
But then, Castro said, Vang took hold of the steering wheel on the busy road and said, “We’re gonna crash,” according to ABC10.
Under the name Dax Castro, the Uber driver shared a video on Facebook that shows what happened inside the car.
The video begins with Castro saying “you gotta let go of my hand bro” to Vang, who in turn asks “where we at?”
Castro then fights to hold back Vang’s arm, the video shows, as the passenger keeps fighting to grab control of the wheel.
“I love you, brother,” Vang is heard saying in the video as the two men continue to wrestle over the steering wheel.
For Castro, it wasn’t easy to keep Vang from veering the car into a dangerous direction, he told Fox40.
“It literally was every ounce of strength I had,” Castro told the TV station. “I still don’t know how we didn’t crash.”
Police say Castro’s car went “across three lanes of traffic” during the harrowing ordeal, which Castro reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to CBS13.
“Castro ended up getting his car stopped by CHP in the middle of HWY 99 after using his Uber app panic button to call 911,” according to ABC10. A spokesperson for Uber said Vang “can no longer access the Uber app,” according to The San Francisco Chronicle.
Vang faces charges for a DUI, according to ABC10. He had a “blood alcohol level of 0.19,” CBS 13 reported.
Now, Castro said he looks at driving in a whole new light, according to CBS13.
“You think you’ve got a lot of years left, and well, one little thing and you don’t. So… it’s difficult,” he told the TV station. “I’m making $1,600/month doing it on the weekends on the side. But you know, what’s that really worth when it comes to your life?”
