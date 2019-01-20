Jimmy Buffett’s mic drop after the national anthem at NFL playoff game stirs reaction

There was a buzz around Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams — and it was not just because the winner advanced to the Super Bowl.

Jimmy Buffett did something before the game started that caused a stir on social media.

The music legend performed “The Star Spangled Banner,” and when he was done singing, Buffett literally dropped the mic, videoposted to Twitter shows.

While a lot of comments on Twitter are critical of the “Margaritaville” singer’s rendition of the national anthem, there are also many trying to interpret what Buffett meant when he lifted the microphone above his head with his right hand before flicking it to the ground.

Buffett was wearing a shirt with the Saints logo on it, while holding a hat with the same symbol in his left hand when he dropped the mic, video shows. The singer-turned-entrepreneur is “a diehard Saints fan,” Fansided reported.

Many on Twitter wanted to know why Buffett dropped the mic.

One person wrote he was surprised by the move, tweeting “Never in my life did I think I’d see a Jimmy Buffett mic drop.”

Another person commented that Buffett said the “mic drop was him poking fun at himself!”

Many shared their support for Buffet and his action after the anthem.

“Jimmy Buffett singing our national anthem and doing a mic drop at the NFC championship game... reminds me that our country isn’t completely broken. God bless you, sir!,” one person tweeted.

A different Twitter user called it the “best performance of the night.” Another person tweeted “Jimmy Buffett mic drop after the anthem my life is complete.”

Fox News reached out to the singer to find out why he dropped the microphone, but reported “a rep for Buffett didn’t immediately return a request for comment.”

Rolling Stone reported that Buffett’s mic drop came “a week after Faith No More’s Mike Patton” backed out of singing the national anthem at another NFL playoff game. The music magazine described Buffett’s performance as “a straightforward, near-recited rendition,” but many on social media were not as kind.

One person tweeted “I wish Jimmy Buffett would have dropped the mic before he sang.”

“Buffett could not have put less effort into this anthem. What he did was hardly considered singing,” according to For The Win, a sports website run by USA Today.

Another person asked why Buffett would be singing at a game in New Orleans, tweeting “Jimmy Buffett? A limitless field of musical talent in New Orleans and you bring out Cheeseburger in Paradise Guy???”

One person sarcastically called Buffett an inspiration, tweeting his performance proves “Anyone… literally anyone… can sing the Star Spangled Banner as long as you know the words.”

Here’s a look at some of the reaction Buffett generated:

