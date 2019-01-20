The Latest: Ice a concern as winter storm treks east

The Latest on the winter storm moving across the country (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
The major worry is ice, not snow, in parts of New England.
Sleet and freezing rain is falling in much of the region and forecasters are warning of a flash freeze with temperatures plummeting later Sunday.
Utilities in Connecticut were reporting more than 14,000 customers without power and more outages were expected in the region as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.
Travel was treacherous throughout the region but far fewer people were on the highways because the storm fell on a weekend.
A coastal flood watch was also posted for the Sunday morning high tide.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned that wind chills could fall to as low as 30 below zero the Berkshires Sunday night and into Monday morning.
8:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump is warning Americans affected by the winter storm to "be careful."
The storm is bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season as it tracked east Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The Weather Channel reports parts of upstate New York got up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow overnight.
Many major cities like New York City and Boston were spared major snowfall. But a mix of rain and dropping temperatures wreaked havoc on air travel with nearly 5,000 flights canceled around the country Sunday.
Trump claims it "wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now" in a tweet . He has conflated short-term weather patterns with longer-term climate change before, even though it's at odds with the White House's own National Climate Assessment.
