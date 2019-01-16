Protein bars sold at Publix recalled nationwide after allergic reactions reported

Hearing of allergic reactions from customers, RXBAR expanded a December recall of its protein bars that might have an undeclared peanut allergen.
The bars are sold in Publix, Walmart and various retail stores nationwide.
As RXBAR notes in its website recall notice, the bars are fine for those who don’t have a peanut allergy.
Those who have a peanut allergy or have friends or family with a peanut allergy should continue reading.
RXBAR yanked Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate flavors in December because they might have peanut. Now, the recall includes certain lots of RXBAR Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice and RXBAR KIDS Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast and Chocolate Chip.
“We are expanding the recall out of an abundance of caution, after recently receiving consumer contacts regarding allergic reactions to additional varieties,” RXBAR said.
The company said the problem comes from a third-party ingredient supplier it no longer uses.
Here’s what’s recalled:
▪ Apple Cinnamon, single bar, 12-count carton, best by dates from 4/16/2019 to 5/12/2019 and 7/10/2019 and 7/11/2019.
▪ Blueberry, single bar, 12-count carton, 10-count carton, five-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/21/2019 to 5/21/2019 and 7/7/2019 to 9/29/2019.
▪ Chocolate Chip, single bar, 12-count carton, five-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/24/2019 to 5/14/2019, 7/11/2019 to 9/8/2019 and 9/30/2019 to 10/1/2019.
▪ Chocolate Hazelnut, single bar, 12-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 2/17/2019 to 10/18/2019.
▪ Chocolate Sea Salt, single bar, 12-count carton, 10- count carton, five-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/4/2019 to 9/11/2019 and on 10/11/2019.
▪Coconut Chocolate, single bar, 12-count carton, five-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/1/2019 to 10/13/2019.
▪ Coffee Chocolate, single bar, 12-count carton, best by dates from 4/13/2019 to 8/15/2019.
▪ Mango Pineapple, single bar, 12-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates between 2/16/2019 and 10/19/2019.
▪ Maple Sea Salt, single bar, 12-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/2/2019 to 5/23/2019, 7/18/2019 to 7/19/2019 and 9/9/2019 to 9/10/2019.
▪ Mint Chocolate, single bar, 12-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/2/2019 to 4/18/2019 and 7/26/2019 to 8/9/2019.
▪ Mixed Berry, single bar, 12-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 3/14/2019 to 5/6/2019 and 7/10/2019 to 8/30/2019.
▪ KIDS Apple Cinnamon Raisin, single bar, 16-count carton, five-count carton, best by dates from 3/3/2019 to 4/16/2019 and 7/12/2019 only.
▪ KIDS Berry Blast, single bar, 16-count carton, five-count carton, best by dates from 3/14/2019 to 4/26/2019 and 6/6/2019 to 8/5/2019.
▪ KIDS Chocolate Chip, single bar, 16-count carton, five-count carton, best by dates from 3/15/2019 to 4/14/2019 and 7/17/2019 to 9/21/2019.
▪ Pumpkin Spice, single bar, 12-count carton, four-count carton, best by dates from 5/9/2019 to 7/11/2019.
▪ 10-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate), best by dates from 1/14/2019 to 10/16/2019.
▪ 12-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), best by dates from 1/14/2019 to 6/10/2019.
▪ 12-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate), see best by date on individual bars as noted in other 12-bar pack.
▪ 14-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt), best by dates between 9/20/2019 and 10/1/2019.
▪ 16-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), best by dates between 7/18/2019 and 9/7/2019.
Anyone with questions or those with peanut allergies who want replacements or refund for the bars they throw out can email info@rxbar or call 312- 624-8200, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eastern time.
