Retired NFL star promises Clemson ‘proper meal’ of lobster after Trump fast food feast

There was mixed reaction to the food the Clemson University football team was served during its visit to the White House Monday night.

One NFL Hall of Fame player is offering to buy the team a meal that could be more expensive than the fast food President Donald Trump provided to the Tigers, who were honored for winning college football’s national championship.

Michael Strahan, who played for the New York Giants before becoming a TV personality, invited the Clemson football team to a dinner in New York City — and said he would pay for the meal.

Strahan made the offer on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where he is one of the show’s hosts.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

“I would like to invite the Clemson Tiger football team here for a great meal,” Strahan said Tuesday.

The former football star who also covers the NFL for FOX, even listed a possible menu option, one that’s on the more expensive side.

“Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster. Whatever you want, we’re going to take care of you,” Strahan said on the program. “We’re going to give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”





While “Good Morning America” was on air, Trump tweeted about the great experience of hosting the Tigers. In the Twitter post the president said he paid for “massive amounts of fast food ... over 1,000 hamburgers etc.”

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump footed the bill for the meal, tweeting “He personally paid for the event to be catered by some of America’s great fast food joints,” a list that included McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.

Not to be outdone, Strahan offered to buy a meal for the Tigers, after co-host Sara Haines asked “Are you paying? We don’t have a lot of money here.”

“It’s out of my pocket, I got you guys, I got it. Out of my pocket ... I’ll pay for it, no problem,” Strahan said on the show. “... Those guys deserve it, congratulations to Clemson.”

There has been no word from Clemson, if the football team plans to accept Strahan’s offer.

The Clemson players were not complaining about the spread at the White House, Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, told The State.

“They loved it. They lined up,” Bannister said. “They all grabbed several (Big Macs and Quarter Pounders) off the table. They all recognized this was a chow line and they were lining up, filling it up.”