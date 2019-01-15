Teen felt ‘entitled’ to phone — and called 911 when dad took it away, Ohio police say

When a dad took his teen daughter’s cellphone away, the 16-year-old Ohio girl called 911, WDNT reported.
The answering dispatcher asked the girl about her emergency, and she responded, “My father took property, which is an $800 phone that doesn’t belong to him,” according to recorded audio obtained by WDTN. “He didn’t buy it,” she continued.
Officers responded to the teenager’s “emergency” at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the South Euclid Police Department posted to Facebook. She told police that her dad stole her cellphone.
“The girl insisted it was a Theft and she was entitled to the phone,” police wrote in the statement.
The dad had a different story.
He didn’t steal it, the dad told police, but rather he took it away for “disciplinary reasons,” according to the statement.
The responding officers told the teen that because she is under 18, her phone is a privilege — not a right, police wrote.
“Officers suggested she follow the rules her father set, if she hoped to get the phone returned,” the statement says.
Anthony Robertson, the girl’s dad, told WDNT that he did not give her the phone after her attempted theft report.
“Most definitely not,” he said, according to the Ohio TV station. “I can watch her attitude. When her attitude changes then I’ll give it back to her.”
In September 2018, a Michigan mom was in court after she took her 15-year-old daughter’s iPhone 6 away as punishment, WOOD reported. Her ex-husband said the girl’s phone belonged to him, so he alleged it was a crime. The case was eventually dismissed.
In 2017, a boy who lives in Spain called the police when his mom took his phone away so that he would study, the Huffington Post reported. The judge ruled the mom was “well within her rights” when she took his phone, so the case was dropped.
