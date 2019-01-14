Men advertised pot on social media, Nebraska police say. Cops are online, too.

An advertisement for marijuana sure caught some interest when it popped up on social media. The interest of Lincoln cops, that is.
So, officers showed up at the sellers’ apartment — and could smell the pot inside, Officer Angela Sands said, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.
The cops knocked on the door “several times” before Cardarfie Miles, 18, surrendered, KLKN reported. Police knew Miles had a traffic-related warrant out for his arrest before showing up at his apartment, according to the TV station.
Officers conducted a search warrant and found a gun and “marijuana paraphernalia” inside the apartment, the department tweeted. That included 35 individual baggies of weed and a scale, according to KOLN.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Zyshonne Burnett and Jacorius Brunt, both 21, were also in the apartment and arrested, KLKN reported.
On Twitter, police said the three men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a gun with a felony drug violation.
Comments