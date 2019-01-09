Judge: Embattled Florida election head needs to be heard

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes speaks to members of the media after a hand recount, in Lauderhill, Fla. A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that former governor and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott violated Snipe's constitutional rights when he suspended and "vilified" her without first allowing her to make her own case. Snipes came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the 2018 elections. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo