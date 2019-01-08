Sisters, 14 and 12, stabbed their mom in the back, shot her, Mississippi cops say

A 14-year-old Mississippi girl is being charged as an adult for her mother’s murder, and police say her 12-year-old sister was involved, too.
The body of Erica Hall, 32, was found in her Magnolia, Miss. front yard Friday, covered in blood, according to WLBT.
“She was stabbed in the back,” Robin Coney, Hall’s aunt, who lives nearby, told the station. “The knife was still in her back.”
Hall suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and back, according to the Pike County Enterprise-Journal, as well as a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, but could not be revived, WAPT reported.
Family members said she was alone at the home with her 12- and 14-year-old daughter at the time of the attack, according to WLBT.
“They found out the daughters — two teenagers, juveniles — allegedly did it,” Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton told the Enterprise-Journal. “They’re charged with murder and we’re going to apply the law. I can’t imagine what’s going on inside their minds to process something like that. A mom’s a mom no matter what.”
Neighbors said Hall was killed after an argument erupted just days after she took away her daughters’ cell phones, according to WAPT. The Enterprise-Journal also reported that the alleged killing was in response to being punished by their mother.
Authorities have identified the 14-year-old daughter accused of her mother’s murder because she is being tried as an adult. Amariyona Hall was booked Saturday on a murder charge and is being held on $150,000 bond at the Pike County Detention Center, according to jail records.
Her 12-year-old sister, who authorities have not identified, is in custody as a minor in Natchez, Miss. Authorities have not released the charges she faces.
Erica Hall also had a 1-year-old and 16-year-old daughter, according to WLBT.
