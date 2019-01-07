Christian Bale thanked ‘Satan’ for his Golden Globes win. He played Dick Cheney

While doing publicity for the movie “Vice,” in which lead actor Christian Bale put on 40 pounds to more closely resemble former Vice President Dick Cheney, Bale said his secret to rapid weight gain was “pie,” according to Yahoo.
But when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical Sunday, Bale gave something else credit for the “inspiration” to play the part.
“Thank you to Satan,” he said at the lectern onstage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. “For giving me the inspiration to play this role.”
Earlier in his speech, Bale joked that “Vice” director Adam McKay chose him for the role because of a physical resemblance to the former VP, who is 77. Bale, who now has two Golden Globes to his credit, is 44.
He also thanked his family, who he said “told me, ‘less is more.’”
The “Satan” comment drew both a laugh among the audience and quite a bit of public attention. Bale threw it in after referring to both Cheney and U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell as “charisma-free a--holes.”
Liz Cheney, the former vice president’s daughter, did not appear to be pleased by Bale’s comment. She tweeted a link to a video detailing assault allegations against Bale from 2008, and commented, “Satan probably inspired him to do this, too.”
Liz Cheney was portrayed in the film by Lily Rabe. No charges were ever filed against Bale in the case she tweeted about, according to the Guardian.
Not to be outdone, the Church of Satan also responded to Bale’s comment.
“To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential,” the church said in a tweet. “Hail Satan! Hail Christian!”
