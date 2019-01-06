National

Suspect chased woman into a karate school, ended up on a stretcher, NC police say

By Joe Marusak

January 06, 2019 12:08 PM

A suspect in an attempted kidnapping ended up in a stretcher after he chased a woman into a Charlotte karate school and tussled with an instructor, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The 46-year-old suspect, August Channing Williams, was in the Mecklenburg County jail Friday on charges of assault on a female, attempted first-degree kidnapping, simple assault, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia, Mecklenburg County jail records show. He was jailed on $38,500 bail, according to records.

Williams is accused of trying to force the woman into his car at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday outside a karate school in the 2600 block of Statesville Avenue, police said in a news release Friday, without naming the school.

Observer news partner WBTV identified the school as Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo.

A karate instructor “intervened and was assaulted,” according to the CMPD release.

CMPD officers arrived, and Williams was arrested “after a brief struggle with the officers,” according to the CMPD release.

Williams was jailed after he was treated and released at a hospital, police said.

WSOC-TV reporter Mark Barber tweeted a photo of Williams being wheeled on a stretcher from the scene.

“It’s a great thing the people in there were able to help defend her, extremely lucky that it was a karate studio,” CMPD Captain J.D. Thomas told TV news crews, WSOC-TV reported.

A phone message left by the Observer at the martial arts school Friday night was not immediately returned.

