AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Newly empowered House Dems pass funding plan without wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — On their first day in the majority, House Democrats have passed a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump's promised border wall.
The largely party-line votes Thursday night came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room, pledging to keep up the fight for his signature campaign promise.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump and Senate Republicans should "take yes for an answer" and approve the border bill, which was virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted on a voice vote last month.
"We're not doing a wall. Does anyone have any doubt that we're not doing a wall?" Pelosi told reporters at a news conference Thursday night.
Pelosi, who was elected speaker earlier Thursday, also took a shot a Trump, calling his proposal "a wall between reality and his constituents."
Tropical storm's rain, surging seas strike Thai beaches
LAEM TALUMPUK, Thailand (AP) — Rain, winds and surging seawater buffeted coastal villages and world-famous tourist resorts Friday, as Tropical Storm Pabuk made landfall on southern Thailand's east coast.
The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 70 kph (42 mph), hit the shore of Nakhon Si Thammarat province Friday afternoon and was roaring westward at 20 kph (12 mph), said Phuwieng Prakhammintara, director-general of the Thai Meteorological Department.
"We can expect heavy rain and downpours, flooding and flash floods in the area throughout the night," he warned at a news conference.
Earlier Friday, authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, about 800 kilometers (480 miles) south of Bangkok, drove trucks through flooded streets with downed power lines, urging people to leave.
"Anyone still inside. Please make noise and officials will help you out. You cannot stay here. You cannot stay here. It's too dangerous," they said from truck-mounted loudspeakers.
China begins first surface exploration of moon's far side
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese lunar rover began exploring the terrain Friday in the world's first mission on the surface of the far side of the moon.
Jade Rabbit 2 drove off a ramp and onto the soft, snow-like surface after a Chinese spacecraft made the first-ever soft landing Thursday on the moon's far side. A photo posted online by China's space agency showed tracks left by the rover as it headed away from the spacecraft.
"It's a small step for the rover, but one giant leap for the Chinese nation," Wu Weiren, the chief designer of the Lunar Exploration Project, told state broadcaster CCTV, in a twist of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous comment when he became the first human to walk on the moon in 1969. "This giant leap is a decisive move for our exploration of space and the conquering of the universe."
Previous moon landings, including America's six manned missions from 1969 to 1972, have been on the near side of the moon, which faces Earth. The far side has been observed many times from lunar orbits, but never explored on the surface.
China's space community is taking pride in the successful landing, which posed technical challenges because the moon blocks direct communication between the spacecraft and its controllers on Earth. China has been trying to catch up with the United States and other nations in space exploration.
7 killed after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across a Florida highway Thursday, sparking a massive fire that killed seven people, authorities said.
The wreck happened on Interstate 75 about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Alachua, near Gainesville. The flames were fed by about 50 gallons (189 liters) of diesel, authorities said.
Several others were taken to the hospital, some with critical injuries, the Gainesville Sun reported. Authorities initially said six had died but late Thursday night revealed a seventh victim had perished.
Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation, but didn't say why. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.
A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told The Associated Press in a phone interview that their top priorities were to conduct a thorough investigation and to identify the deceased victims.
A look at high-profile defections from North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's top diplomat to Italy, who South Korea's spy agency says has gone into hiding along with his wife, appears to be the latest member of the North's elite to abandon the secretive totalitarian state.
Many of them have expressed frustration over what they described as an oppressive police state in Pyongyang or desires for their families to have new lives in South Korea or the West.
The North, which touts itself as a socialist paradise, is extremely sensitive about defections, especially among its elite, and has previously insisted that they are South Korean or U.S. plots to undermine its government. South Korea has accused the North of killing or attempting to assassinate past defectors.
A look at some of the high-profile defections from North Korea:
Rhodes scholar and 'Dreamer' fears he can't return to US
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — He became the first "Dreamer" to win the prestigious Rhodes scholarship, but for recent Harvard University graduate Jin Park, the joy of that achievement has given way to uncertainty.
The 22-year-old, who lives in New York City, risks not being allowed back in the country if he enrolls at the University of Oxford in England in the fall.
President Donald Trump's administration rescinded the option for overseas travel for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, or DACA, when he moved to phase out the Obama-era program in 2017.
But travel abroad, which was allowed under limited circumstances such as academic study during the Obama administration, should still be permitted because the federal courts have upheld the program for now, argue Park and his supporters.
"If I leave, there's a very real possibility that I won't be able to come back. That's the biggest fear for sure," said Park, whose family came to the U.S. from South Korea when he was 7 years old. "I haven't really thought about what that's going to mean if I'm not allowed back."
Fragmentation helps Netanyahu re-election hopes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Barring a devastating legal ruling against him in a series of corruption allegations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks to be cruising toward re-election and a historic fifth term in office after the upcoming April 9 vote.
Part of his longevity is due to Israel's splintered electoral system, which allows him to rule with just a quarter of the vote for his ruling Likud Party. The first week of the election campaign has already seen a dizzying series of maneuvers, with old parties splitting and new ones emerging, most seeming to work in Netanyahu's favor.
Here's a look at how the Israeli election works and the factors that decide how its government is formed.
THE SYSTEM
Embattled Zinke defends legacy after leaving Trump Cabinet
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke exits Washington amid a cloud of unresolved investigations and criticism of his actions favoring industry, he told The Associated Press that he has lived up to the conservation ideals of Teddy Roosevelt and insisted that the myriad allegations against him will be proven untrue.
The former Montana congressman also said he quit President Donald Trump's cabinet on his own terms, despite indications he was pressured by the White House to resign effective Wednesday.
During almost two years overseeing an agency responsible for managing 500 million acres of public lands, Zinke's broad rollbacks of restrictions on oil and gas drilling were cheered by industry. But they brought a scathing backlash from environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers who accused him of putting corporate profits ahead of preservation.
In his first interview since Trump announced his resignation last month, Zinke said the changes he made at Interior meshed with Roosevelt's beliefs and were needed to unfetter energy companies held back by unreasonable drilling curbs imposed under former President Barack Obama.
"Teddy Roosevelt said conservation is as much development as it is preservation," Zinke said, quoting from a 1910 speech by the Republican president. "Our work returned the American conservation ethic to best science, best practices ... rather than an elitist view of non-management that lets nature take its course."
Harden rallies Rockets in OT to edge Warriors 135-134
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A defender on either side of him, James Harden let it fly one last time for an improbable game-winner in the waning seconds of overtime before falling backward and hitting the floor.
It took his second triple-double of the week, fifth straight 40-point performance and sheer will to rally the Houston Rockets past the Golden State Warriors 135-134 in a thriller between Western Conference powers Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.
Harden hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in OT and finished with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. The reigning MVP's team had trailed by 20.
"I take my shots, I drive to the basket," Harden said. "I shoot my step-backs with confidence and live with the results."
Kevin Durant's long 3-pointer missed as the buzzer sounded in what will go down as one of the best games this regular season — a rematch of the seven-game Western Conference finals won by two-time defending champion Golden State.
